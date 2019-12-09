Grease fire displaces Augusta family

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The spokesman with The Augusta Fire Department confirms a grease fire displaced a local family.

Dispatch sent firefighters to the 1900 block of Wylie Drive around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, the initial investigation showed a grease fire started in the kitchen, got into the attic and quickly spread throughout the home.

There were two adults and one teenager inside. All escaped safely.

The family was displaced. Red Cross has been contacted and is working with the family, according to the fire department.

