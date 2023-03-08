FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – The Cyber Center of Excellence leadership is asking residents of the CSRA for help with creating a new logo, as the installation prepares for its transformation from Fort Gordon to Fort Eisenhower.

With the new name comes the need for a new logo. The Cyber Center of Excellence is asking interested community members to submit logo designs for consideration no later than April 29, 2023.

“We are looking for a creative and unique logo that represents its namesake and our cyberspace environment, multi-service military installation,” said CCoE Public Affairs Director, Lesli J. Ellis-Wouters. “The winning logo design will be used in various ways to represent our brand and promote our post, to include on our website, in marketing materials, outreach merchandise, social media and signage. Overall, the winning logo will be an essential element of our brand identity, and we will use it to create a consistent and cohesive visual representation of our installation across all platforms.”

Submission Guidelines:

Submitted logos must include:

The name “Team Eisenhower” Must represent the Cyberspace domain (Signal, Cyber, Electromagnetic Warfare Operations, and Public Affairs)

Logo Artwork Guidelines:

Only two submissions per person are allowed. All submissions must be in CMYK color mode. Multi-color logo designs must also work in black and white. (one-color printing) Must be legible in small and large sizes. (example: business card to a billboard) Vector files are preferred and can be submitted in .AI, .PDF or .EPS format for scalability and editing. Raster files must have a minimum resolution of 300 DPI and measure at least 3000 x 3000 pixels (10 x 10 inches) and can be submitted as a transparent .PNG file. The logo and graphic elements within must be original and not infringe on any copyrighted material. (example: no clip art) Must agree to the final product being Fort Eisenhower’s intellectual property. CCoE assumes all rights to the artwork upon submission.

To enter, participants should email their artwork to usarmy.gordon.cyber-coe.mbx.ccoe-website-and-media@army.mil. with the subject line “Logo Design Contest Submission.” They must include their full name, contact information and a brief description of their design.



The deadline for submissions is April 29, 2023. The winner will be chosen by a panel of judges and receive a prize.