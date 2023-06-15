AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local business is inviting the community to come out on June 17th to celebrate its anniversary.

Grantski Records is an independent record store that sells new and used vinyl, cd’s, cassettes and more.

The store is celebrating its 7 year anniversary in the Garden City, and for owner Evan Grantski getting to this point in his career has been a journey.

“I started doing record swaps at Sky City and selling online and doing pop ups here and there and found a place on central avenue. It was pretty small and affordable, and started there and had really awesome community support ever since.”

Grantski wants to thank the community for supporting him all of these years.

“It’s really awesome that people are so supportive, and people really like the music community here. It’s just really fun to be able to talk music, all day everyday to people and really connect on a different level. It means a lot that I get to do this for a living.”

To celebrate Grantski is inviting people to come out on Saturday, June 17th, to have some refreshments, and find some good deals on music.

“All used vinyl’s going to be twenty percent off, new vinyl’s ten percent off, CD’s and cassettes are half off.”

Grantski Records is just one of the many places that makes the Garden City special, and with continued community support they’re sure to be around for years to come.

“Thank you so much for the support and we love being here, and having you all here every day, and we really love that we’ve been doing shows, and people have really been turning up for that too.”