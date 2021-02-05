Grant to help abandoned tire cleanup

Georgia is helping Augusta get those abandonded tire piles off the streets.

The state is giving the city a grant to help cover its costs of cleaning up.

The grant will also help cover the costs of two tire amnesty events at the landfill. where people can bring their old tires and dispose of them at no cost.

“Bring your tires to the landfill we’ll accept them no charge I think that’s a better deal then get caught dumping your tires all over the city of Augusta your going to be charged with a crime,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

The first tire amnesty event is scheduled for Saturaday February 20th.