AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – The Greater Augusta Arts Council (GAAC) has announced that applications for Project Grants to Individual Artists and Recovery Grants for Arts Non-Profits will open Friday, April 1st.

The Project Grants for Individual Artists are open to artists of a variety of disciplines in the CSRA, including the visual, performing, and literary arts.

According to the GAAC, the focus of the grant funding is to support publicly shared arts projects in the following Georgia and South Carolina Counties: Richmond, Columbia, Burke, Glascock, Jefferson, Lincoln, McDuffie, Taliaferro, Warren, Wilkes, Aiken, Edgefield and McCormick.

The final deadline to submit is May 20, 2022 at 3:00 P.M.

The maximum award will be $3,000.

Meanwhile, applications for Recovery Grants for Arts Non-Profits are available and being accepted for Richmond County, Columbia County and Aiken Counties.

The GAAC says for the Recovery Grant to Art Nonprofits, the maximum award will vary depending on the number of eligible applicants.

The final deadline to submit a Recovery Grant application is April 20, 2022 at 3:00 P.M.

The announcement for Project Grants for Individual Artists will be on June 20th, and the announcement for Recovery Grant to Art Nonprofits will be June 1st.

For more information, for Individual Artists, click here, and for non-profits, click here.

For more information about the grants, contact Denise Tucker or Pax Bobrow at (706) 826-4702 or email grants@augustaarts.com.