AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Record Store Day is a world wide record store holiday that’s goal is to benefit independently owned record stores that takes place on Saturday, April 23rd.

That day exclusive limited edition records are released that you can only get at participating stores.

Here in Augusta, Grantski Records is one of those participating stores and they are expecting a big turn out from record lovers from around the area.

“We are a participating store and we have over 500 records coming out just for tomorrow,” said Owner, Evan Grantski.

Grantski Records is expecting a line before they open and have plenty of things planned to celebrate the special day.

“We’re having a sale, it’s 20 percent off used vinyl and 10 percent off used and new electronics,” said Grantski.

So if you’re a fan of records and want to support local, heading to Grantski Records may be something you want to do for Record Store Day.

“Check the list at Recordstoreday.com to see what’s coming out. If there’s something you want I recommend getting there early before the doors open. We’re expecting people to line up around 6 or 7am or maybe earlier. Last year we had someone show up at 5pm the day before. If there’s not anything you want we are having a sale and really its all about supporting independently owned record stores and local business, so even if you just come in and get a CD or a T-shirt, it helps,” said Grantski.