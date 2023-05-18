AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An accident on a major road in Aiken County has claimed the life of a local teenager.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables tells us 16-year-old Tayron Kirkland was killed in a collision on the 2000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway on Wednesday just after 4 P.M.

The coroner states that Kirkland was driving a 2013 Honda Accord eastbound when he struck the rear of another eastbound vehicle, while trying to change lanes, causing his vehicle to overturn.

Kirkland was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries on Thursday morning.

The Burnettown Police Department is investigation.