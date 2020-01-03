Graniteville mother of 5 needs help after fire takes away home

AIKEN, S.C.- A single mother of 5 is looking for answers of how to replace burned items after a fire took away her family’s Graniteville home on January 2nd.

No one was injured nor inside the home when it burst into flames, but now none of the family’s possessions remain.

Clearwater Elementary’s faculty and other surrounding businesses are asking the community to bring donations to the school from 8 a.m until 3 p.m. Here’s a list of items that the Graniteville family needs:

– Women’s size medium/large shirt

– Women’s size 8 in underwear:

– Women’s pants size 16/17

– Bra: 38D

– Women’s shoe size 9

– Boy clothing for age 14 (men’s XL shirt size, pants 40, shoe size 14)

– Girl clothing for age 11(women’s shirt size 1X, pants women 18-20, shoe size 11 in men)

Girl clothing for age 6 (girl size 18-20 pants and shirt, shoe size 5.5Y)

– Boy clothing for age 3 ( boy 5-6 pant and shirts, shoe 9C)

– Boy clothing for age 1 ( 2T- 3T, shoe 6C)

– Book bags, school supplies

– Diaper wipes

– Socks

– Toiletries

– Any basic household items