AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Do you know what businesses are in the Graniteville, S.C. area? What about what products and services they offer?

The Inaugural Graniteville Economic Development Expo is your opportunity to find out.

It will be held on Saturday, July 20 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at USC Aiken in the Student Activities Center (SAC) Gym.

USC Aiken, Economic Development Partnership and Enactus partnered to put on the event.

It’s free and will highlight many businesses in the town.