GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is trying to figure out how a child was injured in Graniteville.

Authorities say a child suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the Sage Creek neighborhood Saturday night.

The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No word on the victim’s condition right now.

