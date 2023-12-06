NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – It’s a Christmas tradition Grace United Methodist Church has put on for more than 20 years, telling the story about the birth of Jesus.

As people take a walk through the Return of Bethlehem, they experience a live nativity of what occurred in the Bible, the celebration of Jesus Christ and his birth.

“This is about Jesus’s birth this is the most important thing that has ever happened besides him dying on the cross for us come into the world and the way he came into this world. Not a lot of people know the son. This is a way for people to come out and see what really happened for themselves and feel like they’re there,” said Melanie Samaniego with Grace United Methodist Church.

The staff at Grace United revamped the church’s parking lot and turned it into the town of Bethlehem, giving people something to remember.

“They can expect number the sanctuary here that’s the gathering spot and they will see a welcome video from our senior pastor, the Reverend Dr. Cathy Jamieson, and some history behind the church and the return of Bethlehem that has been here since 1999 is when it started,” said Rev. Ashely Buchanan with Grace United Methodist Church.

But it is more than just an experience.

“The culture back then, which took for them to get where they had to go… it wasn’t a long journey, but it was for them. With Mary fully giving birth and going to a place they haven’t been in a while just to see the journey of it,” said Samaniego.

The last day of the nativity is Saturday, Dec. 9.