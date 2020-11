COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — The 54th annual Governor’s Carolighting will take place Saturday in Columbia.

Due to COVID-19, it will look a little different than previous years.

Instead, a livestream of the iconic holiday ceremony will be held from 5:30 – 6 p.m.

The program features performances from artists from across South Carolina and more.

Governor Henry McMaster will deliver a speech and light the tree during the livestream.