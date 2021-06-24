Governor Kemp visits America’s largest burn treatment center in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Governor Brian Kemp arriving in Augusta Thursday sporting his Masters tie to get a close look of the growth at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center, a Burn and Reconstructive Center of America.

“It’s impressive seeing ‘the Fred’ so it’s just an awesome facility. Really just continues off the great things I know about the CSRA,” said Kemp.

The new additions at the burn center have been about two years in the making. It’s now the largest burn center in America.

Kemp said, “Twice as big as any other facility in the country. They continue to grow to provide services to the people that need them and it really all started right here.”

The new facility in Augusta has 99 beds.

“We have eight dedicated ORs. We have two that are shelled out that are about to be built out for the new expansion or reconstruction program,” explained Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America Chairman Frank Mullins.

Kemp said, “It’s going to continue to be headquartered here and grown from here which is just another great asset for the State of Georgia.”

The new tower at the burn center was dedicated earlier this year in memory of Dr. Fred Mullins. Mullins died last year and served as the medical director of the burn center and was the founder of Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America (BRCA).

His brother Frank said, “Fred is here everywhere we are and even though he liked to stay in the background he is this building. I see him here a lot.”

During the tour, Kemp was also shown how people with BRCA are working to improve access to specialized burn care across the country. The center at Doctors Hospital is hiring.

Mullins said, “There are about 150 burn doctors in the US and about a third of those, actually a little bit more than a third of those work at BRCA and we are continuing doctors, PAs, everybody. As we grow, we need people to be here to join our team so that’s an ongoing thing that never stops.”

The expansion of the burn center has a price tag of about $75 million. Kemp calls the facility an incredible resource.