Governor Kemp backs Natalie Paine for District Attorney during CSRA visit

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The clock is ticking. We’re just a little more than month away from Election Day and District Attorney Natalie Paine is hoping her campaign gains some traction before votes are cast.

Governor Kemp along with other government officials praised Paine at a meet and greet Tuesday as she seeks reelection.

“She’s just done a great job supporting law enforcement. Working hand in hand with us fighting against human trafficking which is something the First Lady (Marty Kemp) has been very passionate about. We have too,” said Governor Kemp.

“I’ve always been a big supporter of the governor. I also just support the platform he has run on. He’s very tough on gangs. I’m very tough on gangs,” said Paine.

At the campaign rally, accomplishments by Paine’s Crimes Against the Vulnerable and Elderly or CAVE Task Force we’re highlighted. The task force has rescued or helped more than 100 people in Richmond, Columbia, and Burke County.

“This is an important race. I think that the DA has a lot of control over your public safety and a lot of times people don’t realize that. I mean, obviously, we’re not police officers but we do have a role in the law enforcement,” explained Paine.

She is being challenged by Augusta attorney Jared Williams in the DA race. Governor Kemp assures elections in Georgia are secure and fair.

He said, “That’s what I have strived to do over my whole career in public service and certainly believe that now. We have a very easy system for people to able to vote. You can vote absentee ballot right now. We’ll have in-person or early voting starting in just a few days. Depending on the comfort level with people, you can decide how you’re going to go vote. Speaking for myself, I’m going to go vote in person.”

Paine added, “You’re dealing with three counties, three different governments that essentially have to be on the same page to get things done you need to get done. But even just basic things like with having the knowledge on how to try a murder case, those are simple things most prosecutors across the country really should know how to do before assuming this role. It’s a big job and it’s not one I’ve ever taken lightly.”