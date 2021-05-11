Governor Brian Kemp highlights the 2022 fiscal year budget in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia is set to start spending more money on July 1 as Governor Brian Kemp signed the 2022 fiscal year budget into law earlier this week. The governor reiterated his stance Tuesday in Augusta that things are looking up.

A warm welcome in the packed aviation services building at Augusta Regional Airport (Bush Field). Governor Kemp flew in Tuesday to talk about next year’s financial plan.

“Importantly this budget invests in the education of future physicians and other health professionals. Particularly funding the what’s called, 3+ Program,” said Augusta University Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Philip Coule.

That program makes it possible for medical students to graduate within three years and eventually their education would be paid for by the state. Augusta University is receiving more than $7 million for theirs.

More than $570 million is being restored for K-12 schools, according to Kemp. More than $2 billion was cut from schools in 2020.

“An additional $38 million for enrollment growth, charter schools and to assist our highest need systems. The state funds join more than $6 billion in federal assistance available to our local systems,” said Governor Brian Kemp.

Kemp reports the Department of Early Care and Learning will have three $3 million in the upcoming budget.

He said, “These investments highlight our current commitment to ensure that every child, student, educator, and school staff member have the resources, training, and tools they need.”

Hundreds of millions of the state’s dollars will pay for road, bridge, and railroad improvements. Something Kemp said is a key to keep Georgia’s economy moving.

“We’re also setting aside $40 million to establish a rural innovation fund. This fund will provide the resources to support innovation, target and sustainable solutions to the challenges many our rural communities face,” explained Kemp.

Overall- next year’s budget is about $27 billion. The governor assures it is stable and the AAA bond rating for the state is preserved.

Governor Kemp added, “We are now emerging from COVID-19. Creating jobs, spurring economic opportunity, and getting folks back to work. And getting kids back into the classroom.”

To fully read the 2022 fiscal budget and the 2021 amended budget, click or tap here.