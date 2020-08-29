Gov. McMaster orders Statehouse flags to be lowered in honor of Chadwick Boseman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the Statehouse flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of SC native Chadwick Boseman.

On Saturday, the Governor tweeted “To honor the life, contributions and memory of a truly extraordinary son of South Carolina @chadwickboseman – I have ordered the flags atop the Statehouse to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow, Sunday August 30, 2020, from sunrise to sunset.”

The two flags will be removed at sunset and will be presented to Mr. Boseman’s family at the appropriate time. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) August 29, 2020

He also said that Boseman’s family would receive the flags after they were taken down.

Chadwick Boseman, who played Black American icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown with searing intensity before inspiring audiences worldwide as the regal Black Panther in Marvel’s blockbuster movie franchise, died Friday of cancer. He was 43.