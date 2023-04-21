Mayor Garnett Johnson to host first Mayor’s Masters Reception with a few changes.

(WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed a bill allowing Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson to vote on commission matters.

The bill would change the city of Augusta’s charter and give Augusta’s Mayor a vote on the commission.

That issue will now become a referendum for voters to decide in next year’s Primary Election.

The date for that election has not been set.

Currently, the Mayor can only vote in the instance of a 5-to-5 tie on the Commission.

You can read the signed bill below or by clicking HERE.