Woman dead following Gordon Hwy crash

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash on Gordon Highway, Friday night.

Authorities say the incident happened at 10:45 p.m. on the 1500 block of Gordon Highway.

The victim is identified as 25-year-old Monriah Elam.

“Elam was the unrestrained driver of a vehicle that rear ended a stopped vehicle that was stopped for an accident that happened prior,” according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

She was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where she later died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the GBI Crime Lab.