NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Goodwill will be opening up a brand new location in North Augusta on Friday.

According to organizers, the old Goodwill closed its doors in North Augusta several years ago, but now, they are re-opening to a bigger and brand new space which is located at 1117 Knox Avenue.

Organizers say the new store will include a 12,000-square-foot retail showroom, which is housed within a 16,000-square-foot space with an ever-changing inventory of over 18,000 apparel items and accessories, along with thousands of household items.

According to Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia and the CSRA, there are future plans to include a career center for the location.

The ribbon cutting will take place Friday at 9 A.M., and the store will open shortly after the ceremony.

Organizers say the festivities will include drawings for door prizes, which entail an Edgar’s Grille and Edgar’s Bakehouse gift cards, a $250 shopping spree at the new North Augusta Goodwill, and a free stay at the Fairfield Inn.

Also, the first 100 customers receiving a canvas Goodwill tote with purchase, according to Goodwill organizers.

Regular hours of operation for donating and shopping will be Monday through Saturday, 9 A.M. to 7 P.M., and Sunday, 11 A.M. to 6 P.M.