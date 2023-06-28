AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Goodwill Industries has received a grant to help with the support of adult literacy.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia and the CSRA a $9,000 grant.

Officials say that this local grant is a part of the Foundation’s largest, one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout the 47 states where Dollar General operates to support adult, family, and summer literacy programs.

“With the generous support from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, we are confident that we can significantly impact adult literacy in our communities,” says Leah Pontani, Senior Vice President for Career Development at Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia and the CSRA. “At Goodwill, we understand the transformative power of education and its role in creating opportunities for individuals to change their lives.”

With this funding, officials say that this will help Goodwill strengthen its literacy and education programs, with a specific focus on expanding its General Educational Development (GED) program across its 35-county service area.

Click here to obtain additional information about the program.