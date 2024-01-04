AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Goodwill is hosting a hiring event for their stores.

The hiring event will take place at The Hub West at 631 Chafee Avenue in the multipurpose room on Thursday, January 4th at 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Organizers with Goodwill of Middle Georgia and the CSRA say they are opening one new retail store and hiring several others in the area, including their retail stores on Wrightsboro Road and Peach Orchard Road and in North Augusta.

Organizers also state there will be a new store opening in February 2024 on Walton Way, and they are also hiring at this event at The Hub West on Thursday.

According to Goodwill, the additional positions that they are also hiring for are Hospitality Coordinator, Student Services Advisor, Career Services Advisor, Systems Administrator, Adjunct Instructors for culinary, healthcare, and trade fields, and a CNA Program Coordinator.