Goodwill closes its stores and opens up PPE donation centers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Goodwill has announced the temporary closure of 16 stores and 35-delivery locations in middle Georgia. Most of the donation centers will now serve as locations for people to donate personal protective equipment.

Goodwill will be accepting donations of PPE and and gently used items. They have set up a no contact donation process to help with social distancing. You can stop by the donation centers between 11:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.. Goodwill is working with local agencies to get these items distributed.

Goodwill of Middle Georgia President James K. Stiff. released the following statement,

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it was necessary to protect our employees and simultaneously stabilize our nonprofit social service organization to serve the forthcoming tsunami of unemployed citizens. “We hope these actions will position us to fully reopen, resume services and rehire those impacted when the global health crisis subsides.”

According to Leah Pontani, Vice President of Career Development at GIMG,

“We’ve made the necessary adjustment to deliver services online now as well as to practice social distancing. We can connect people with assistance for many areas of their lives where they may be struggling. We also know numerous companies that are hiring. We provide connections to virtual classes with industry certifications and stackable credentials from which people can benefit while they’re furloughed or laid off. We can help people sustain themselves and their families.

