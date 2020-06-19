Goodwill adding more shopping hours to select stores across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Goodwill stores are expanding shopping hours at select stores across the CSRA.
Beginning Sunday, June 21st select stores in the CSRA will be open Monday-Saturday from 10:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. and Sunday from 11:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.
The following stores with extended hours include:
- Aiken Retail Store, 1015 Pine Log Road, Aiken, SC
- Martinez Retail Store, 4074 Washington Road, Martinez, GA
- Peach Orchard Retail Store, 3120 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta, GA
- Grovetown Retail Store, 4019 Gateway Boulevard, Grovetown, GA
- Augusta Campus Retail Store, 3179 Washington Road, Augusta, GA
Social distancing will be observed at all locations to protect guests and Goodwill employees.