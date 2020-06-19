Goodwill adding more shopping hours to select stores across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Goodwill stores are expanding shopping hours at select stores across the CSRA.

Beginning Sunday, June 21st select stores in the CSRA will be open Monday-Saturday from 10:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. and Sunday from 11:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

The following stores with extended hours include:

Aiken Retail Store, 1015 Pine Log Road, Aiken, SC

Martinez Retail Store, 4074 Washington Road, Martinez, GA

Peach Orchard Retail Store, 3120 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta, GA

Grovetown Retail Store, 4019 Gateway Boulevard, Grovetown, GA

Augusta Campus Retail Store, 3179 Washington Road, Augusta, GA

Social distancing will be observed at all locations to protect guests and Goodwill employees.