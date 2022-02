AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – The Good Shepherd Family Life Center is opening up its doors to help those in need.

The family life center hosts its food pantry and clothes closet for the Augusta Community every third Tuesday and Saturday at the Good Shepherd Family Life Center at 1714 Olive Road in Augusta, Georgia.

According to the director of the family life center, the food pantry and clothes drive is open from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. each day that it is open.