Golfer to be honored at the “Patch”

A Garden City golfing great is getting honored.

Commissioners approving naming the entrance road to the Augusta Municipal Golf Course in honor of Jim Dent.

Dent grew up in Augusta, where he caddied at local clubs before becoming a professional, winning 12 times on the Senior Tour.

His son is the The current head pro at “the Patch.”

“It means everything to our family because he grew up here in Augusta and now Augusta is showing him how proud of him they are we’re excited up here at the Patch and me being the head pro up here just makes it all that much more special,” said James Dent.

The plan is to hold the sign unveiling during Masters.