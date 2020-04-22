Golden Harvest to hold mobile market in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The National Guard will be assisting the Golden Harvest Food Bank with a mobile market in North Augusta on Thursday.

Golden Harvest will set up a mobile market at 11:00 A.M. at 636 East Buena Vista Ave., North Augusta. There will be 200 boxes of nonperishable food items. You must be a South Carolina resident to pick up from the mobile market.

For the safety of people picking up food, you are asked to remain in the car. A team member will ask you to roll down your window and ask a few questions from a safe difference. Team members will then place the items in your trunk.

For more information and guidelines on the mobile market, please click here.