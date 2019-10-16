Golden Harvest needs the CSRA to help ‘Scare Away Hunger’ with 27th Its Spooky To Be Hungry food drive

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Golden Harvest food bank’s 27th year of the It’s Spooky to Be Hungry food drive is currently underway.

The Golden Harvest food bank needs help from all over the CSRA. Below are some ways you can get involved.

Residents can start a virtual drive at https://itsspookytobehungry.org/ by clicking ‘Start a Virtual Drive’. For every $1 raised, three meals will be provided to a local person in need.

Residents can volunteer on collection days, donate money or non perishable items, or help out at a food bank warehouse.

Businesses can register to compete in monetary donation competitions at https://itsspookytobehungry.org/

Schools across the CSRA will be collecting canned foods throughout October.

Neighborhood captains and volunteers will collect donations from Aiken County and North Augusta on October 16th. Below are some of the most wanted items.

Visit goldenharvest.org for more information on how you can help out.