AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – With just two days until Thanksgiving, Golden Harvest Food Bank is prepping a big feast for the community. The Masters Table Soup Kitchen is expecting a full house on Thanksgiving as they prepare hot meals for people in need.

“This year, we had to do 50 turkeys. So we started on Saturday cooking 50 turkeys. So we had all 50 turkeys cooked by Monday and today, the volunteers came and helped us cut all 50 of them. Also, we did about 80 lbs. of sweet potatoes that was grown right here on our farm behind our building… that we’re also cutting up and cleaning too,” said Ladonna Doleman, Masters Table Soup Kitchen manager.

Golden Harvest Food Bank feeds hundreds of people in their soup kitchen daily and making sure people in the community have a good meal during the holidays is a top priority. But it’s not just about the food.

“We’re giving people a place where they belong; where they’re seen; where they can fellowship with other people; where they can be nourished both in their body and soul. So we appreciate all of that. It’s not just about the food,” said Golden Harvest President/CEO Amy Breitmann.

Volunteers are a great help when it comes to prepping for holidays and although they have all the help they need this go round, they could use more volunteers for Christmas.

“We have December right around the corner. There is Christmas and they can sign up for Christmas. Christmas is just as special as Thanksgiving. It is a family-oriented day. Also, we do all the spreads Christmas.,” said Doleman.

The Thanksgiving meal will begin at 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.