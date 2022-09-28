AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Golden Harvest Food Bank unveiled its new refrigeration truck, plus announced that it received an additional $52,000 to assist in mobile food distributions across the CSRA.

According to the food bank, the new truck and donation was made possible by Darden Restaurants Foundation, Lineage Logistics, and Penske.

“Families face hunger in every community across the country; your neighbor, child’s classmate or even co-worker may be struggling to get enough to eat. Darden and the Darden Restaurants Foundation are proud to partner with Feeding America member food banks to address the significant issue of hunger in a tangible and meaningful way,” wrote Stephanie Ghertner, Executive Director of the Darden Restaurants Foundation, in a press release.

Golden Harvest Food Bank says 1 in 8 people in the CSRA are food insecure, and volunteers and staff are seeing more of people reach out for food assistance as a result of inflation.

Golden Harvest was one of ten Feeding America food bank members to receive the grant, which is valued at more than $2.3 million.