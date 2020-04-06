Golden Harvest Food Bank to host spring break mobile markets

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Golden Harvest Food Bank will host Spring Break Mobile Markets across Columbia County this week for families in need.

The distributions will be held on Monday, April 6th, Wednesday, April 8th and Friday, April 10th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. , 4/8, and 4/10. These distributions will take place from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at four locations:

New Passion Church – 4220 Belair Frontage Road, Martinez

Quest Church – 5001 Gateway Blvd., Grovetown

Greenbriar Church offices – 4490 Washington Road, Evans

Revivify Church – 4350 Wheeler Road, Martinez

To participate you must be a Georgia resident. In order to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines for social distancing, you will remain in your car throughout the distribution. Workers will direct you to form a line in your vehicles as you arrive.

They will ask you to roll down your window to answer a few questions from a safe distance. The information is required of Golden Harvest Food Bank by the government.

They will ask you to pop your trunk, where workers will place the food. Organizers ask that you please empty your trunk before arrival. For safety reasons they cannot put the boxes anywhere besides the trunk.

For more information visit the Golden Harvest Food Bank website.