AUGUSTA (WJBF) – With children out of school for the summer, there has been an increased need for food in households with families and Golden Harvest Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help pack additional food boxes to keep up with this demand.

Volunteers are encouraged to join the Food Bank in packing and sorting food boxes at the Faith Food Factory warehouse located at 3708 Benchmark Drive Augusta, GA 30909.

These boxes, provided by funding through GNAP (the Georgia Nutrition Assistance Program), will help more local families put meals on the dinner table.

Volunteers are also encouraged to sign up to prepare and serve meals at The Master’s Table soup kitchen located at 702 Fenwick Street in downtown Augusta.

Volunteer assistance is needed Tuesday through Friday from now until August.

A minimum of 20 volunteers are needed each day both at the Faith Food Factory location and The Master’s Table soup kitchen.

Volunteer requirements for Faith Food Factory are as follows:

Volunteers should at least 8 years old, and any volunteers under the age of 13 must be signed up by a guardian.

Volunteers are advised to wear comfortable CLOSED TOED shoes.

Clothing should be casual; sleeveless shirts are prohibited for the safety of our volunteers.

Volunteers will be standing for 2-3 hours and will be lifting 5-10 pound repeatedly.

Requirements for volunteering at The Master’s Table are as follows:

Volunteers should be at least 18 years old for the meal prep shift, and at least 13 years old for the meal service shift.

Clothing should be casual, and shoes should be closed toed.

For a complete list of volunteer opportunities, visit volunteers.goldenharvest.org or contact Doressa Hawes, Volunteer Program Manager at (706) 736-1199, ext. 227