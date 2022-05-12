AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – The Golden Harvest Food Bank is having its annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 14th.

In collaboration with the postal service, Residents around the Food Bank’s 25-county service territory can leave an assortment of non-perishable food items in containers next to their mailboxes before Saturday’s mail delivery, and local letter carriers will collect the donations as they deliver mail along their usual routes on May 14th.

Organizers say that all donations accepted locally will be distributed by Golden Harvest Food Bank and its partner agencies.

For more information on recommended food items to donate, click here.