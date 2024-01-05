AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The new year means new beginnings for the Golden Harvest Food Bank, but what’s not new is the ongoing hunger problem in our area.

“It’s very concerning,” said President and CEO Amy Breitmann. “We’ve definitely seen more families and children down at our Master’s Soup Table Kitchen. You know, people that are needing to turn to the charitable food system because of budgetary constraints and the rising cost of food and housing.”

While the city is planning to address the housing issue in 2024, the plan for Golden Harvest is to continue to serve meals. Two years ago, the Golden Harvest Food Bank found an 8.8 million meal gap across the 25 counties they serve. They adopted a plan to eliminate the meal gap by 2030, and part of that plan is building a new Produce Rescue Center.

“It’s going to greatly increase the amount of fresh produce we can bring in. So protein, and working with farmers to bring in that healthy food to go out to our rural counties,” said Breitmann.

The new volunteer center will also soon be used to pack meals. Starting next week, volunteers will be able to help pack meals for students through the Backpack Program, food boxes for senior adults, and meals for families in need.

But Volunteer Program Manager Doressa Hawes says in order to do this, they will need an additional 40 volunteers per day. “We will start by packing backpack meals for students. This program allows students that are in school to be able to go home on the weekend with a meal for the entire weekend,” said Hawes.

“We will also help families that are in need that we have. If a single parent has four kids–for example–we’ll be able to give them meals as well.”

Breitmann says you can sign up to volunteer at Master’s Soup Table Kitchen, their Aiken facility or the new Augusta campus.

But no matter where you choose to volunteer, she says there’s a need, and a need for help. “What they’re signing up to do is be part of an incredible opportunity to do meaningful work,” said Breitmann. “They’re going to be directly impacting the hungry within our 25 counties.”

Beginning this Monday, Jan. 8, the Volunteer Center located at 3310 Commerce Drive will be open for new shifts. Volunteers can sign up for morning and afternoon shifts Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – noon. They can also sign up for shifts Monday through Thursday from 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information on volunteering, click here.

To visit their main website, click here.