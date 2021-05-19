Golden Harvest Food Bank, AU Health effort to vaccinate underserved communities

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Golden Harvest Food Bank and AU Health are hosting vaccination clinics for underserved communities.

At the Master’s Table soup kitchen Wednesday, Augusta residents were provided with more than a hot meal. While waiting for their plate, anyone could get the COVID vaccine from an AU nurse.

“I heard about this through a friend of mine,” Tanya Schwartz said. “I think it’s necessary to get vaccinations because COVID-19 is not anything to play with. And thousands of people have died.”

“And we come here and eat, not all the time but a lot, and it is serious,” Cynthia Raffray said.

Usually, people sign up to get their shot online and drive to a clinic. But Golden Harvest says their approach knocks out barriers for people without transportation, or internet access.

“Every time I go to a place and I ask them, they tell you you got to wait in line and put an appointment in. And I didn’t have time because I don’t have a ride,” Raffray said.

But she says this time, signing up was easy.

Those who received their first shot Wednesday are scheduled for their second dose in three weeks. That appointment will again be at the Master’s Table.

Golden Harvest and AU Health are hosting another vaccination clinic this Saturday at Thomson-McDuffie Middle School from 10 AM – 12 PM.