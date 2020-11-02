Golden Harvest Food Bank, 143 Ministries set to giveaway food

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Golden Harvest Food bank is teaming up with a local church for a mobile food pantry food distribution.

It will be done with 143 Ministries on Friday, November 6 from 10:00 a.m. to noon. The food distribution will be located at 2815 Wylds Road in Augusta, near the mall.

To get the food, make sure you leave your trunk open for volunteers to put the items in your car. Food is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a limit of two households per vehicle. Make sure you complete an Emergency Food Assistance Application Form and bring photo ID.