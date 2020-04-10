Golden Harvest expects to feed 1,000 families on last day of spring break mobile markets

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Today is the last day for the Golden Harvest Mobile Food Markets in Columbia County.

The drive-through meal pick up has seen an increased amount of people because of the pandemic.

They teamed up with four churches around the area.

New Passion Church – 4220 Belair Frontage Road, Martinez

Quest Church – 5001 Gateway Blvd., Grovetown

Greenbriar Church offices – 4490 Washington Road, Evans

Revivify Church – 4350 Wheeler Road, Martinez

People can expect a box of non perishables that’s about 20 pounds right in their trunk. This box equals to about 15 meals.

Golden Harvest has 130 pantries that remain open, so this is really an emergency response across the two-state.

This is the last day for the four open locations in Columbia County, but they are moving food around the area. You can head to goldenharvest.org to see if they are coming to a county near you.

Executive Director, Golden Harvest Foodbank, Amy Breitmann, says, “a lot of people’s new normal is hunger. A lot of people for the first time are needing a food bank or a food pantry or a soup kitchen, because they are out of work and they’re really struggling.”

The foodbank had to discontinue their volunteer program, so they are spread thin between their staff, but they do have help with the National Guard. The mobile market is from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM.