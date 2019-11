(WJBF) – The area’s largest food bank is looking for a new Executive Director.

Travis McNeal will be leaving the Golden Harvest Food Bank at the end of the year.

During McNeal’s 10 year tenure, Golden Harvest tripled its volunteer efforts and launched the new Healthy Plate Initiative, which helps to bring the underserved more nutritious meals.

In January, McNeal will begin a new leadership role with the Oliver gospel Mission located in Columbia South Carolina.,