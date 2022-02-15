Golden Apple: Katherine Carli

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) Long before Katherine Carli came to this classroom, she watched her mom teach. It gave her a first-hand look at this career path, and she loved it.

“I’ve always played school when I was little, with my baby dolls,”Carli says. “And just watching my mom made me want to be a teacher.”



She makes math and science come alive for her 4th graders at Byrd Elementary.



“I try to make it exciting and I feel like the more positive I can be for them the more they’ll do for me. I try to keep it positive and always try to find the good in all of them. And that gives me better results when I try to do that.”



These children are growing up so fast. Parents and caregivers play such an important role in their education.

“Just being supportive, when I need you. Supporting me and giving me positivity. Little positive comments go such a long way with a teacher. We need those little positive things to keep us going some days.”

And when a student finally grasps a math or science concept?



“That’s the most exciting part. It’s a great feeling when the light bulb goes off and hearing that they understand. That’s just the best part of teaching.”



And Ms. Byrd made sure her acceptance of the Golden Apple included a big thanks to her colleagues.



“I love Byrd. I’ve been here my whole teaching career, so I like it enough to stay,” she says. “I love Ms. Enlow. She’s a great leader. And my team. My 4th Grade team really keeps me going every day.”