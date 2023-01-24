RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Gold Cross EMS has notified the Georgia Department of Health that it intends to voluntarily surrender its designation status in Richmond County, effective immediately.

This means that Gold Cross EMS will no longer serve Richmond County with its ambulance service.

The news comes after Gold Cross and city leaders have continually failed to come up with a new contract in a dispute over funding.

Gold Cross will continue to provide ambulance service to Columbia County.