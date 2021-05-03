Gold Cross teaming with Augusta Regional for vaccine clinic

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Gold Cross is teaming up with the Augusta Regional Airport to get people vaccinated for free.

They will be giving out the Pfizer vaccine Monday, May 17, from 1 to 6 p.m.

The second dose will be offered on June 14th as well.

You don’t have to make an appointment, but shots will be given on a first come, first served basis.

It’s all happening in Hangar 2 at 1501 Aviation Way.

For more information on this event, please call Gold Cross at 706-434-4000

“The Augusta Regional Airport is truly honored to play a small part by hosting this vaccination site,” said Herbert L. Judon Jr., Airport Executive Director. “We recognize that our role is not only to provide Aviation resources, but also one of service to our citizens. On a selfish note, the sooner we get people vaccinated, the sooner they can resume travel.”