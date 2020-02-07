Gold Cross says there’s no reason to be replaced

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) New state rules could make changing who’s in charge of ambulance service in Augusta more difficult.

As we first reported mayor Davis sent a letter telling the local EMS Council saying the city was still interested in replacing Gold Cross as the ambulance provider.

But the council heard new rules from the state that says changes can only be made if a new provider would do a significatly better job, or the current provider services have declined, Gold Cross says that hasn’t happened.

“We got eight dedicated ambulances, we lowered the prices in half, for the citizens haven’t had any complaints so I don’t know what the basis is to write the letter,” said Vince Brogdon, Gold Cross CEO.

The EMS Council voted to send all ten commissioners a letter asking if the city is still interested in taking over ambulance service.