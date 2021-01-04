Gold Cross offers telemedicine service after rolling out new payment model

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – Gold cross EMS is offering patients more options when they call 911.

At the start of this year, the ambulance service launched a 5-year payment model that allows patients to use its telemedicine option and the option to pay when being transported to an alternative destination such as an urgent care or primary care doctor.

The service is available for Medicare and Blue Cross/Blue Shield patients for now, and they can still choose to go to an ER or choose not to be transported at all.

Gold Cross EMS Vice President Steven Vincent said, “As more people use the ER, we’re getting more and more calls coming in. If we can get to a call quicker because we’re able to assess the patient at home, treat them, have the physician check them out. They can write them a prescription, all of this without even having them go to the ER.”

Vincent added that the program is for less serious calls, nothing like chest pains and breathing problems.