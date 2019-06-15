Gold Cross EMS Wants to Help Georgia Pacific Employees

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)

Gold Cross EMS wants to help out Georgia Pacific employees.

They have immediate openings for medical transportation drivers.

They’ll provide all the training needed, so no experience is necessary.

Gold Cross is also encouraging people to apply to the EMS Academy.

New classes are starting July 8th.

It is a 16 week course that will enable them to become an EMT.

Tuition assistance is available.

Applications can be filled out at www.goldcrossems.com/careers or applicants can stop by their headquarters at 4328 Wheeler Rd, Martinez, GA 30907.