AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Gold Cross EMS will host another paid 3-week long training academy for men and women looking to become certified Emergency Medical Responders (EMR).

This EMR class will begin Monday, September 25, 2023, at the company’s headquarters located at 4328 Wheeler Rd, Martinez, GA 30907.

Interested candidates must submit their application at www.goldcrossems.com by Monday, September 18th.

The tuition free, three week academy will provide quality training to anyone interested in becoming an EMR for Gold Cross EMS.

Full-time employment with benefits begins on the first day of class which includes health insurance.

While enrolled, trainees will complete a 40-hour work week and take all necessary coursework to prepare for the national examination.

Uniforms, textbooks and equipment will be provided for all accepted students.

Upon certification, graduates will receive an immediate wage increase and will then qualify for other incentives and promotions offered by the company.

They also become immediately eligible to receive the company’s competitive benefits, to include: paid-time-off, health, dental and vision benefits; life insurance, and employer-matched 401K.

They also gain access to continuing education for recertifications, they can later take the EMT course free of charge and tuition assistance is available for a paramedic program if they decide to go that route one day.

In order to be eligible for enrollment in the Gold Cross EMR program, candidates must be at least 21 years old and have a high school diploma or GED.

Additionally, applicants must hold a valid Georgia driver license and pass a background check, provide a three year Motor Vehicle Record MVR, pass a physical agility test (PAT) and urine drug screen.

A two year commitment to Gold Cross EMS is required.

To apply, please visit www.goldcrossems.com.

Interested applicants may also contact Gold Cross EMS for more information by emailing info@goldcrossems.com with questions regarding the program or the EMS industry in general to help determine whether becoming an EMT is right for them.

To learn more about Gold Cross EMS, please visit www.goldcrossems.com.