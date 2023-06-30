AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Gold Cross EMS is trying to help combat the nation-wide shortage of emergency medical personnel by hosting a paid 3-week long training academy for men and women looking to become certified emergency medical responders (EMR).

This EMR class will begin Monday, July 24, 2023, at the company’s headquarters located at 4328 in Martinez.

Interested candidates must submit their application at www.goldcrossems.com by Monday, July 10, 2023.

This cost-free, three week academy will provide quality training to anyone interested in becoming an EMR for Gold Cross EMS.

Full-time employment with benefits begins on the first day of class which includes health insurance.

While enrolled, trainees will complete a 40-hour work week and take all necessary coursework to prepare for the national examination.

Uniforms, textbooks and equipment will be provided for all accepted students.

In order to be eligible for enrollment in the Gold Cross EMR program, candidates must be at least 21 years old and have a high school diploma or GED.

Additionally, applicants must hold a valid Georgia driver license and pass a background check, provide a three year Motor Vehicle Record MVR, pass a physical agility test (PAT) and urine drug screen. A two year commitment to Gold Cross EMS is required.

To apply, please visit www.goldcrossems.com. Interested applicants may also contact Gold Cross EMS for more information by emailing info@goldcrossems.com with questions regarding the program or the EMS industry in general to help determine whether becoming an EMT is right for them.

To learn more about Gold Cross EMS, please visit www.goldcrossems.com.