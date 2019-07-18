Gold Cross deal will be good for city says Commissioner

Paying up to get better ambulance service.

After more than two and a half years Augusta is again working with Gold Cross for emergency care.
Under the agreement Gold Cross will charge rates set by the city, that will save patients hundreds of dollars a ride.

Augusta will again pay the company a subsidy, that will increase to 650 thousand dollars in 20-21.
Supporters say money well spent.

“I think its good for the city and I’ve been very pleased as I drove here today I saw a couple of Gold Cross vehicles going up the road I see them everywhere I think it’s been good for the city I think they do a great job,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

This year’s subsidy from the will work out to about 33 thousand dollars a month.

