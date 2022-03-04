AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Gogh see Augusta’s newest mural downtown and take a selfie with Vincent Van Gogh!

See Vincent Van Gogh positioned behind his easle at the 523 Gallery at 523 13th Street.

The mural, created by Stewart Designs, features elements of Van Gogh’s most memorable works if art. While you are there, check out Van Gogh’s bicycle parked nearby next to Andy Jordan’s Bicycle Wareshouse.

523 Gallerywas created from a vision of showcasing the talents of those with disabilities through Walton Rehabilitation Hospital, Walton Foundation and Georgia Rehabilitation Institute.