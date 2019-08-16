Glenn Hills Middle School attack: Victim’s family speaks out

HEPHZIBAH, Ga, (WJBF) — “I couldn’t even watch the video,” said Iishia Dixion. “I saw the first punch and screamed.”

Iishia Dixon is the aunt of the girl who was captured on video being punched in the face six times by a boy at Glenn Hills Middle School. Dixon told NewsChannel 6 reporter Devin Johnson she feels like the Richmond County school system failed her niece.

“It was said to me it was a small altercation,” said Dixion. “I saw that video and I said, small where. That was my first reaction. Nothing about that is small, nothing about this says altercation. It was an assault.”

So she posted the video on Facebook to raise awareness of the situation.

“The force from that first punch, and then to have rapid-fire, after rapid-fire is like; why does he have so much aggression? Why is he so angry, so yeah I was mad,” explained Dixion.

The boy is suspended for 10 days, but the girl’s aunt says Richmond County needs to have counseling for students with behavior issues.

“Instead of just pointing fingers and labeling him bad or saying he needs whatever, let’s figure out why he has so much aggression,” said Dixon. “It’s got to be coming from somewhere.”

She says the beating was bad enough, but the fact that no one came to her niece’s defense is heartbreaking.

“I don’t even know how to put that into words, like what it makes me feel like to know that not one person went to her side and said, are you okay,” said Dixon. “Not one.”

Dixon adds, her niece will no longer be attending Glenn Hills Middle School.

