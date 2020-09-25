Glenn Hills Elementary closed due to COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School System has closed Glenn Hills Elementary School, temporarily, due to COVID-19.

The closure will take effect immediately. School will re-open October 5, 2020.

Students enrolled in virtual learning are not impacted by the closure.

According to a statement released from the Richmond County Board of Education,

We will continue to monitor coronavirus spread and conditions among the staff and students at all Richmond County Schools to ensure that our schools operate safely. We are following guidance of public health officials to clean and disinfect our school facilities and act in the best interest of our students, teachers and staff.

Notification was sent home with face to face students today about Face to Face Quarantine instruction. Face to Face and virtual parents of Glenn Hills Elementary School students who would like to order meals for pick up, should call 706-826-1122.