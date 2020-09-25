Glen Hills Elementary closing due to COVID-19 activity

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County School System has temporarily closed Glenn Hills Elementary School due to coronavirus activity at the school. The closure will take effect immediately and end when the school reopens on October 5 for face-to-face instruction. Students in virtual learning are not impacted by the closure.

Glenn Hills Elementary is the fourth school to shut down since the 2020-2021 year began. Garrett Elementary School shut down Thursday.

“I did expect this to happen,” Venus Cain, the vice president of the Richmond County Board of Education, said. “It’s not surprising. With this virus, it’s just the nature of the beast.”

The school system updates its website daily with how many students and staffers test positive or are self-isolating. Some parents say this isn’t enough. A mother at Wilkinson Garden Elementary, who asked to remain anonymous, tells NewsChannel 6 her son tested positive, and she thinks the school is not doing enough to inform parents.

“You put my whole house in jeopardy because you knew you had cases there, and you didn’t send out any letters informing parents for us to decide if we wanted our kids to continue going there or not,” the anonymous mother said.

A school system spokesperson tells NewsChannel 6 it follows the state’s public health guidelines and notifies families if their child comes in close contact with positive cases. It does not send mass notifications to the entire school.

When schools are closed, classrooms are sanitized and the Georgia Department of Public Health is notified, keeping students and employees’ health in mind.

“We’re doing the best we can,” Cain says. “Our teachers are afraid. Our teachers are doing the best they can and still coming in like real troopers.”